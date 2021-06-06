UAE: 19 countries vaccinated residents can visit without quarantine

reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 7, 2021 at 12.15 am

From July, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe.

UAE residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can now travel to 19 countries quarantine-free, Dubai-based Emirates airline has said.

Spain is the latest destination to open up to vaccinated travelers from the UAE. With this, UAE residents can choose from over 30 cities to travel to without serving quarantine.

“From July, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways, for travellers who want to start their long-awaited adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine,” the airline said.

From June 7, tourists will be able to enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of travel.

Travellers will need to physically provide their vaccination certificates upon arrival, and must have received vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or one of the vaccines included in the WHO's Emergency Use Listing. These include the Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

Unvaccinated children under the age of six will be allowed entry along with their vaccinated parents. Children over the age of six must present a negative PCR test result.

International passengers must also complete the Health Control Form (FCS) online prior to arrival.

Emirates has listed out the other destinations where vaccinated residents can travel quarantine-free:

>> Europe: Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France (from June 9).

>> Middle East: Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Egypt.

>> Asia: The Maldives, Seychelles, and Thailand (Phuket).

>> Africa: Kenya, Tanzania and Morocco.

>> United States: Emirates flies to 11 US destinations, and will be adding Miami as its 12th gateway on July 21.

>> Mexico: The Dubai airline will be resuming services to Mexico City from July 2.

