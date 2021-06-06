Covid-19: India reports 114,460 cases, lowest spike in 59 days
The ministry said that a total of 2,313,22,417 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.
India on Sunday logged 114,460 new Covid infections in 24 hours, the lowest since April 6 when the country saw a rise of 115,736 cases in a day. During the same time span, 2,677 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.
On Saturday (June 5), India had reported 120,529 cases, lowest since April 8.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 28,809,339 with 1,477,799 active cases and 3,46,759 deaths so far.
Over the last few days, India's fresh Covid cases have seen downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained about the 3,000 mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 414,188 on May 7.
In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 85,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 189,232 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 269,84,781 till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 2,313,22,417 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 3,353,539 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 364,746,522 samples have been tested up to June 5 for Covid-19. Of these 2,036,311 samples were tested on Saturday.
