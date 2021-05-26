India Covid crisis: UAE residents reach out to social workers for help

Social workers maintained that many of the Indian expatriates’ elderly parents are having a tough time fending for themselves.

The UAE-based Indian expatriates, who have not been able to travel back home following the suspension of flights till June 14 owing to the second and lethal wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, are reaching out to social workers to help their aging and ailing loved ones.

Social workers maintained that many of the Indian expatriates’ elderly parents are having a tough time fending for themselves such as procuring essential items amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown restrictions.

“Many UAE residents are reaching out to us to provide for their loved ones back home because of lockdowns in southern Indian states such as Karnataka. There are many aged relatives of UAE expatriates who cannot move out of their homes. We help them to get medicines, cooking gas, groceries, etc,” said Hidayath Adoor, a social worker.

Social activists cited that many senior citizens are afraid to visit hospitals or even consult a doctor for any health-related issue because of the raging viral outbreak.

“We’ve been providing safe corridors for aged people to get admission in hospitals in many parts of Karnataka,” Hidayath added.

Many Indian residents also seek help to vaccinate their parents back home.

Girish Pant, a Dubai-based social worker, said, "I’ve received several messages and calls from expatriates in the UAE. Indian expatriates have requested for vaccinating their aged parents,”

Pulse oximeters have become a piece of necessary equipment for every home in India, said Praveen Kumar, medical committee member, the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

“We’ve been receiving many calls from expatriates to provide pulse oximeters back home as people are scared to even step out to hospitals,” he added.

Abdul Azeez had to fly back to his hometown to take care of his aging parents.

“I had no one to deliver groceries and daily essentials to my parents. Leaving behind my business in Dubai, I’m here in India to take care of them,” Azeez said.

Deepak Kumar from the north Indian hill state of Himachal Pradesh, who works as a sales representative in a private firm in Dubai, has relocated his family members to neighbouring Chandigarh, which is the biggest urban centre in the region, to cope with the daily necessities.

“I was expecting another lockdown to curb the spread of the contagion following a sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases in India. I shifted my family to Chandigarh, as it is easier for me to arrange for their daily needs through a few social workers in Dubai,” Kumar added.

