Covid-19: India reports 263,533 new cases, 4,329 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on May 18, 2021 | Last updated on May 18, 2021 at 08.07 am

India's daily Covid-19 deaths rise by a record 4,329: Health ministry


India’s total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 4,329.

India becomes the world’s second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country’s total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.




