Covid-19: India reports 263,533 new cases, 4,329 deaths in 24 hours
India's daily Covid-19 deaths rise by a record 4,329: Health ministry
India’s total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 4,329.
India becomes the world’s second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country’s total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.
India reports 2,63,533 new #COVID19 cases, 4,22,436 discharges and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
Total cases: 2,52,28,996
Total discharges: 2,15,96,512
Death toll: 2,78,719
Active cases: 33,53,765
Total vaccination: 18,44,53,149 pic.twitter.com/75fXkY6Xjh
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
MENA
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Rest of Asia
