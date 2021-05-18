24-year-old Indian twins, who did everything together, die of Covid-19

Filed on May 18, 2021 | Last updated on May 18, 2021 at 08.58 am

Earlier, the twins had plans to go abroad for work and had promised their parents that they would ensure a better life for them.

Joefred Varghese Gregory and Ralfred George Gregory, a pair of 24-year-old twins who did everything together in their short lives, battled Covid-19 as well, but unfortunately both succumbed to the disease at Meerut near Delhi on May 13 and 14.

“Whatever happened to one, it happened to the other,” Gregory Raymond Raphael, the father, told The Times of India. “That’s how it was since their birth. I had told my wife after we got news that Joefred had died that Ralfred will not return home alone either.”

Staying in Meerut Cantonment, the twins got fever initially. When it did not subside, doctors advised that they be hospitalised. On May 1, it was confirmed that both were Covid positive. However, a few days later the RT-PCR test report turned negative and the doctors were planning to shift them to the normal ICU.

“I requested the doctors to monitor their health for two more days in the Covid ward,” said Raphael, who along with his wife Soja, teaches at a school in Meerut. “Then suddenly, on the evening of May 13, my wife got the call. Our world crashed.”

The father remembers that Ralfred later called his wife from his hospital and asked about his twin brother. “By then Joefred had died,” said Raphael. “So we made up a story and told him we had to shift him to a hospital in Delhi. But Ralfred knew instinctively. He told his mother: ‘You are lying.’”

