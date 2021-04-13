- EVENTS
CBSE Board 2021: Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel exams as Covid cases surge
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to begin on May 4.
Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams.
Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.
“Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These (the centres) can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of corona. Children’s lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel the CBSE exams,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education can explore other methods, including online exams and promoting students on the basis of internal assessments, he said.
“Several countries have done it, some states in India are doing it too. Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But the exams should be cancelled,” he added.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to begin on May 4. With the exponential increase in coronavirus cases, the chorus for cancellation or postponing the board exams is growing.
