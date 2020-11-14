It's a safe Diwali in UAE with loved ones amid Covid-19
I will be connecting to my family through video calls before going out with friends.
Indian expats are marking Diwali with happiness and fervour. However, they will avoid community gatherings and keep the celebrations intimate, limiting it to close family get-togethers and video calls.
Eager to celebrate the first Diwali with their newborn are Indian expat Aditi Sharma and her German husband Christian Wuenscher. “When we welcomed our daughter Ariana two months ago, we knew we would be celebrating her first Diwali in Dubai... with friends who mean more than family to us. We have decorated our place with lights and diyas (lamps) and made traditional sweets,” said an excited Aditi.
“Chris and his mum Linda, who is with us this Diwali, will both be dressing up in Indian clothes. It is a different Diwali this year due to the pandemic but it will have all the essence to make it a memorable one for our little Ariana,” she added.
Banker Kavita Jawaharlal Dangrani is missing her Mumbai home, but that will not stop her from dress up for the occasion. “I have my traditional attire ready and have adorned my room with diyas that remind me of home. I will be connecting to my family through video calls before going out with friends to watch the fireworks and dine. I am grateful the government has planned mega-scale celebrations across malls and neighbourhoods to feel at home and remind us that the UAE is truly our second home,” she said.
Meanwhile, Keerti Vodela is amazed by the scale of celebrations in the country as she is marking her first one in the UAE. “Every street and every second house in my locality can be seen decorated with lights giving such a lovely festive feel, the same way it is celebrated in India. Due to Covid-19, we are limiting our celebrations inviting only our close relatives. We will make traditional sweets, do our prayers, dress up in the finest clothes we have.”
