200 Chinese visitors to receive Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai today

17 visitors were administered the jab in the first hour at DHA's Safa Healthcare Centre.

An estimated 200 Chinese visitors will be administered Covid-19 jabs at the Safa Healthcare Centre on Thursday (May 27), the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) officials said.

Chinese nationals are the only UAE non-residents who are eligible to take China’s Sinopharm vaccine in the country.

Chu Xiaoya, a tourist, said she has been waiting for an opportunity to get vaccinated.

“This is really good. I’m a visitor and I just took my first dose,” said Xiaoya.

Visitors started trickling into the Safa Healthcare Centre in the morning to receive the first dose and 17 of them were administered in the first hour itself, the DHA officials said.

Many Chinese nationals, who are currently visiting the UAE, said they are “happy and relieved” that they are allowed to take the Covid-19 jab in Dubai.

Aladdin Essam, a UAE resident, who is married to a Chinese national, was at the facility accompanying his mother-in-law, who is on a visit to Dubai.

“She is really happy to get the vaccine. This is our second home. Where else can we feel safer?” Essam told Khaleej Times.

Many Chinese nationals said they would prolong their visit to get the second dose of the vaccine.

“I came here in March and I’ve found a temporary job in Dubai. Now that I have taken the first dose, I feel safe to stay longer,” said a Chinese national.

Chinese visitors have to register their names with the People’s Republic of China Consulate in Dubai to be eligible for receiving the jab.

Visitors queuing up at the centre were given water bottles for free that have “Welcome to Dubai” written in Mandarin.

Chinese Consul-General, Li Xuhang, said the gesture showed the hospitality and support of the Dubai government and its people and residents.

“It’s very helpful. Much appreciated,” the diplomat added.