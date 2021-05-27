Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

200 Chinese visitors to receive Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai today

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 27, 2021
Photo: Juidin Bernarrd/ Khaleej Times

17 visitors were administered the jab in the first hour at DHA's Safa Healthcare Centre.


An estimated 200 Chinese visitors will be administered Covid-19 jabs at the Safa Healthcare Centre on Thursday (May 27), the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) officials said.

Chinese nationals are the only UAE non-residents who are eligible to take China’s Sinopharm vaccine in the country.

Chu Xiaoya, a tourist, said she has been waiting for an opportunity to get vaccinated.

“This is really good. I’m a visitor and I just took my first dose,” said Xiaoya.

Visitors started trickling into the Safa Healthcare Centre in the morning to receive the first dose and 17 of them were administered in the first hour itself, the DHA officials said.

Many Chinese nationals, who are currently visiting the UAE, said they are “happy and relieved” that they are allowed to take the Covid-19 jab in Dubai.

Aladdin Essam, a UAE resident, who is married to a Chinese national, was at the facility accompanying his mother-in-law, who is on a visit to Dubai.

“She is really happy to get the vaccine. This is our second home. Where else can we feel safer?” Essam told Khaleej Times.

Many Chinese nationals said they would prolong their visit to get the second dose of the vaccine.

“I came here in March and I’ve found a temporary job in Dubai. Now that I have taken the first dose, I feel safe to stay longer,” said a Chinese national.

Chinese visitors have to register their names with the People’s Republic of China Consulate in Dubai to be eligible for receiving the jab.

Visitors queuing up at the centre were given water bottles for free that have “Welcome to Dubai” written in Mandarin.

Chinese Consul-General, Li Xuhang, said the gesture showed the hospitality and support of the Dubai government and its people and residents.

“It’s very helpful. Much appreciated,” the diplomat added.

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210521&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529868&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 