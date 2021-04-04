Coronavirus Pandemic
11 dead, 19 injured after truck crashes into passenger bus in China

Reuters, ANI/Beijing
Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 10.11 am
Photo: ANI

The accident as the truck crossed the fence along the middle of the road and crashed into the bus.

A truck crashed into a passenger bus on Sunday in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, killing 11 people, state media said.

The accident on an expressway linking the cities of Shenyang and Haikou also injured 19, broadcaster CCTV added.

The accident happened at around 1am on Sunday, as the truck crossed the fence along the middle of the road and crashed into the passenger bus, causing the latter to overturn as well as the rear-end collision of another two trucks in line.

The injured have been sent to hospital.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, with a panel of the public security ministry sent to look into it, media said.

When the accident occurred, the truck was not overloaded and further investigation is underway.




