Covid-19: UAE residents told not to step out unless for emergencies
Residents have been told not to have more than three individuals in their cars.
The UAE has called upon the public to stay at home except in cases of necessity, including getting essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or performing jobs.
In a joint statement today, the Ministry of Interior, MoI, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, asked the public to comply with the instructions issued by competent health and security authorities, primarily limiting social contacts and avoiding crowded places to ensure their safety and wellbeing.
"The public are also called upon to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per car. They are also advised not to visit public places and maintain social distancing protocols during family gatherings as part of the precautionary measures," added the statement.
The two authorities advised the general public not to visit hospitals except for critical and emergency cases.
MoI and NCEMA also called on the UAE community to use face masks when out in public space.
"Additional instructions will be issued later involving the use of public transport, taxis and other means of transportation," said the statement.
The UAE law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators, added the statement.
