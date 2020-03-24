Covid-19: UAE calls for all Emirati students studying abroad to return within 48 hours

Filed on March 24, 2020 | Last updated on March 24, 2020 at 07.46 am

Students are advised to coordinate with relevant authorities, consulates and embassies.

The UAE called on all its Emirati students studying abroad to return to the country. Students whether on scholarship or studying at their own expense are to return to the country within 48 hours.

This statement was made in a circular issued by the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, as a preventive and precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and in line with the national efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19.