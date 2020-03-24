Narratiive Tags - Khaleej Times Desktop
Coronavirus outbreak
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19: UAE calls for all Emirati students studying abroad to return within 48 hours

Wam
Filed on March 24, 2020 | Last updated on March 24, 2020 at 07.46 am
UAE coronavirus , Wuhan, Covid-19, health, China, warning, travel, mers, sars, Coronavirus outbreak, tourists, Visa, Flight, Middle east, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Italy

Students are advised to coordinate with relevant authorities, consulates and embassies.

The UAE called on all its Emirati students studying abroad to return to the country. Students whether on scholarship or studying at their own expense are to return to the country within 48 hours.

Students are advised to coordinate with relevant authorities, consulates and embassies.

This statement was made in a circular issued by the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, as a preventive and precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and in line with the national efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19.


ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus outbreak
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20200324/ARTICLE/200329536&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19: UAE residents told not to step out unless for emergencies

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: UAE to close malls, fresh food markets for 2 weeks

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Pharmacies, grocery stores in UAE to remain open

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: UAE confirms 45 new cases, three recoveries

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Act now, #StayHome: Sheikh Hamdan's powerful Covid-19 message for Dubai residents

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in UAE: Lulu, Carrefour to operate as usual

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19 in UAE: 1 patient infects 17 others, violates quarantine

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Police patrol cars in Sharjah urge people to stay home

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Dubai

Video: Dubai Police arrest driver for drifting in rain

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi suspends rental evictions, freezing bank accounts

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19: Sheikh Mohammed's call with Dubai health worker goes viral

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19 in UAE: Dubai airports closed 'to travelling public'

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19: UAE urges residents to use own vehicles

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Video: Dubai closes eateries to fight coronavirus spread, delivery services exempted

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in UAE: Violators of preventive measures to face fine, jail terms

23 March 2020

 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 