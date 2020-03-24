Covid-19: UAE calls for all Emirati students studying abroad to return within 48 hours
Students are advised to coordinate with relevant authorities, consulates and embassies.
The UAE called on all its Emirati students studying abroad to return to the country. Students whether on scholarship or studying at their own expense are to return to the country within 48 hours.
Students are advised to coordinate with relevant authorities, consulates and embassies.
This statement was made in a circular issued by the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, as a preventive and precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and in line with the national efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19.
-
Coronavirus outbreak
UAE calls for all Emirati students studying...
Students are advised to coordinate with relevant authorities,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 in UAE: Dubai airports closed 'to...
UAE authorities has suspended all inbound and outbound passenger... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Dubai Municipality closes eateries to fight Covid-...
The UAE took a series of additional precautionary measures to fight... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19: Trump suggests he may scale back...
"America will again and soon be open for business," Trump said. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Sheikh Hamdan tells Dubai residents to #StayHome, ...
UAE implements preventive measures across the country to safeguard... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19: Stay extension for stranded UAE...
A specific mechanism for that will be announced in the coming days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Etihad says only UAE citizens or diplomats to...
The UAE is suspending all passenger flights for two weeks from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 in UAE: Dubai airports closed 'to...
UAE authorities has suspended all inbound and outbound passenger... READ MORE
Dubai
Video: Dubai Police arrest driver for drifting in rain