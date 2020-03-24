Narratiive Tags - Khaleej Times Desktop
Coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19: Etihad says only UAE citizens or diplomats to board its flights from overseas

Reuters
Filed on March 24, 2020
The UAE is suspending all passenger flights for two weeks from Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Monday that effective immediately only citizens of the United Arab Emirates or diplomats will be able to board its flights from overseas destinations and only if their final destination is Abu Dhabi, the airline said on twitter.

The UAE is suspending all passenger flights for two weeks from Wednesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

