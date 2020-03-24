Covid-19: Etihad says only UAE citizens or diplomats to board its flights from overseas
The UAE is suspending all passenger flights for two weeks from Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Monday that effective immediately only citizens of the United Arab Emirates or diplomats will be able to board its flights from overseas destinations and only if their final destination is Abu Dhabi, the airline said on twitter.
The UAE is suspending all passenger flights for two weeks from Wednesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Travel Update: Effective immediately, passengers departing from international destinations will only be allowed to travel if they are UAE citizens or diplomatic passport holders, and only if their final destination is Abu Dhabi. (1/3)- Etihad (@etihad) March 23, 2020
