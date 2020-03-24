Coronavirus in UAE: 10% discount on electricity bills in Sharjah

The Sharjah Ruler called on the public to stay home as much as possible.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday announced a 10 per cent discount on electricity bills in the emirate for three months.



Speaking at a radio show, Sheikh Sultan said that the decision is one of the many measures that will be announced by the Sharjah government to reduce the financial burden on residents while the country fights off the Covid-19 coronavirus.



The decision will cost the government of Sharjah Dh230 million, Sheikh Sultan added.



Earlier, as part of a stimulus package announced in Dubai, DEWA too had announced a 10 per cent reduction in bills.