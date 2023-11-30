Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE to participate in COP28

Sheikh Hamdan said that this is an exceptional mission for the sake of the planet and our future generation
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Thursday to participate in the COP28 summit.
Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.
The UN Climate Change Conference began at Expo City Dubai and runs till 12 December.
Watch the video here:
The British Monarch will join Sheikh Mohamed at a reception on Thursday to launch the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum