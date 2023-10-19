UAE: IHC unveils Proseed Sustainability Hub as a venue for collaborative action

COP28 welcomes the active role of the private sector in our collective efforts to confront the climate crisis, says Al Jaber

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-Designate for COP28, at the launch of the Proseed Sustainability Hub at the International Holding Company headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 8:40 PM

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, launched the Proseed Sustainability Hub at the International Holding Company (IHC) headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The hub, which will be used for education, dialogue, innovation, and collaboration and to showcase the environmental initiatives around sustainability, is part of IHC’s commitment to contribute towards the UAE sustainability agenda. It will also facilitate IHC’s engagement with government programmes, external parties, and internal champions to infuse sustainability across its portfolio.

“The launch of IHC’s Proseed Sustainability Hub is a commendable achievement. The initiative showcases IHC and the group’s subsidiaries environmental stewardship and underscores the critical role that the private sector can and must play as we move from climate ambition to climate action, reducing global emissions while driving economic growth, diversification, and prosperity,” Dr Al Jaber said.

“The COP28 welcomes the active role of the private sector in our collective efforts to confront the climate crisis. I am committed to fostering full inclusivity at COP28 because no one party has all the solutions, and we need everyone at the table to share their answers to our common challenge. The private sector must play a leading role in meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and I am committed to ensuring that they are able to collaborate and exchange best-practice at COP28," Dr Al Jaber added.

Located at Khalifa Park at IHC’s headquarters, the hub is comprised of six zones, each depicting IHC’s sustainability journey and providing a space for collaboration and promoting wellness. Once entering the hub, guests can enjoy a user-friendly experience as they embark on a journey to explore the sustainability initiatives of IHC and its subsidiaries. Engaging video content will introduce them to IHC’s investments, portfolio, products, and services, offering an insightful narrative of the company’s sustainability drive.

The journey concludes at the 'Meeting & Amphitheatre Space', a vibrant space designed for hosting workshops, ESG signing ceremonies, company presentations, thought leadership sessions and facilitating active ESG participation. IHC, through Proseed, has also launched a corporate wellness offering in its Digital Wellness Studio.

For his part, Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “Sustainability is a key requisite to building a better tomorrow for our future generations while also unlocking new dimensions of value creation. In the lead up to UAE hosting COP28, the Proseed Sustainability Hub not only demonstrates our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, but also offers a preview of our portfolio’s initiatives and targets, from which three companies across three different sectors have announced their SBTi based Net Zero Commitments. It aligns with our resolve to launch projects with a dual purpose – to create strong business impact and tangible positive impact for the world.”

The Proseed Sustainability Hub stands as a robust platform for IHC to enact its own sustainability agenda, frame effective strategies, and enhance our subsidiaries’ contributions, while forging meaningful partnerships. The hub will host training sessions, think tanks and events to spark conversations and a higher level of consciousness around sustainability.

“The Proseed Sustainability Hub is a significant milestone in our pursuit of sustainable growth,” said Peter Abraam, chief strategy and growth officer at IHC. “The hub will serve as an interactive platform, bringing together our partners and subsidiaries to ideate and implement innovative solutions, enhancing sustainability across our operations and fostering sector-wise growth.” he added.

IHC plans to hold a series of events in the coming months to promote sustainability, corporate wellness and ignite dialogue that fosters meaningful action through the Hub of Sustainability.