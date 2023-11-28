Shining Star International School champions climate consciousness agenda at COP28, UAE

The 87-year-old pontiff, who will have nearly an entire day of bilateral meetings with world leaders, will fly into the emirate in a carbon-neutral plane
As global leaders converge at COP28 in the UAE to address pressing climate concerns, Abu Dhabi schools are taking proactive steps in environmental stewardship. Among these pioneers stands Shining Star International School, spearheaded by Principal Abhilasha Singh, announcing its pivotal role in hosting an impactful session titled “Climate Consciousness among Youth” as part of COP28’s Thematic Day focusing on “Health, Relief, Recovery, and Peace.”
In an era where global sustainability goals remain unmet, Shining Star International School underscores its commitment to fostering a holistic approach to environmental education. This landmark session aims to unite thought leaders and youth, raising awareness about critical challenges facing humanity.
Building upon its earlier support for sustainability during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the school elevates climate education in its classrooms, aiming to instil transformative change within future generations.
Singh expressed enthusiasm about the school’s contribution, stating, “As educators, it is our responsibility to empower students with the knowledge and skills to address pressing climate challenges. By participating in COP28 and instigating climate consciousness among our youth, we’re fulfilling this duty.”
Renowned humanitarian Linda Cruse, founder of Race4Good, joins Principal Singh, along with esteemed personalities including Arti Ahluwalia, Joerg Altekruse, and Liz Courtney. Youth representatives Fathima Majeed Khan and Fayazul H, both Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates and students from Shining Star International School, will offer their perspectives during the session, exploring strategies for climate crisis mitigation and community-based greening projects.
This groundbreaking discussion will serve as a blueprint for environmental sustainability, with its findings shared with the UNESCO GEP Secretariat, Ministry of Environment & Climate Change UAE, UNFCCC Office, Ministry of Education, and several governmental and non-governmental organizations.
“As climate action advocates,” Singh emphasized, “our curriculum and activities are deeply rooted in sustainability. Schools possess a unique power to drive impactful climate action. It is our responsibility to equip our children with the tools needed to safeguard our planet.”
Shining Star International School invites the public to join this transformative session, actively shaping a narrative for a greener, more sustainable future. Through this dialogue, the school continues to set the benchmark for environmental education, guiding humanity towards a prosperous future.
