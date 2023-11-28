UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi stock exchange launches ESG benchmark index ahead of COP28

It is designed to measure companies based on public reports of carbon emissions, environmental product innovation, human rights, shareholders, and others

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 5:55 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 5:56 PM

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday launched its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmark index ahead of the COP28 summit, the stock exchange said.

The FTSE ADX ESG Screened index was developed in collaboration with FTSE Russell, the exchange said in a statement.

The index will initially include 24 companies listed on the ADX market and constituents of the FTSE ADX General Index, the statement added.

It is designed to measure the relative ESG performance of companies based on public reports of emissions, environmental product innovation, human rights, shareholders and others, which will be measured on an annual basis.

ALSO READ:


More news from COP 28