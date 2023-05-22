UAE: 58 communities participate in World Cultural Diversity Day event

Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture in Dubai.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and charitable Activities in Dubai organised an event to mark International Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture. The event was attended by 58 Muslim and non-Muslim communities residing in Dubai.

Dr Mohammed Al Kubaisi, the chief mufti of the department, gave a religious lecture in which he spoke about the teachings of Islam, highlighting the virtues of Islam, the religion of humanity, tolerance for non-Muslims, and the causes and benefits of cultural diversity.

A number of communities also participated in a useful scientific and cultural discussion aimed at consolidating the frameworks of relations between all nationalities and exchanging views on many concepts and beliefs in all countries.

Kerstin westholter (the Netherlands), Dr Hanan (Egypt) and Dr Mandy Zimmermann (Germany) spoke about what different communities in the UAE can do to bridge any existing cultural gaps.

The event was organised to promote the message that the UAE embraces all cultures and religions. A number of residents praised the efforts of the state in enriching and promoting cultural and intellectual exchange, especially in Dubai, which houses more than 200 nationalities.