UAE: 58 communities participate in World Cultural Diversity Day event

It is the largest free economic zone for the medical industry anywhere in the world
The Department of Islamic Affairs and charitable Activities in Dubai organised an event to mark International Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture. The event was attended by 58 Muslim and non-Muslim communities residing in Dubai.
Dr Mohammed Al Kubaisi, the chief mufti of the department, gave a religious lecture in which he spoke about the teachings of Islam, highlighting the virtues of Islam, the religion of humanity, tolerance for non-Muslims, and the causes and benefits of cultural diversity.
A number of communities also participated in a useful scientific and cultural discussion aimed at consolidating the frameworks of relations between all nationalities and exchanging views on many concepts and beliefs in all countries.
ALSO READ:
Kerstin westholter (the Netherlands), Dr Hanan (Egypt) and Dr Mandy Zimmermann (Germany) spoke about what different communities in the UAE can do to bridge any existing cultural gaps.
The event was organised to promote the message that the UAE embraces all cultures and religions. A number of residents praised the efforts of the state in enriching and promoting cultural and intellectual exchange, especially in Dubai, which houses more than 200 nationalities.
It is the largest free economic zone for the medical industry anywhere in the world
Family-friendly neighbourhood near Miracle Garden in Dubailand emerges as a viable option for mid-income families
The Residences in Downtown Dubai offers a dazzling smorgasbord of modern delights that grow richer by the day
From its bustling food scene to accessibility and proximity to business centres, expats can list many reasons why they love this neighbourhood
Looking for an artsy, chic spot to call home? Look no further than this ‘urban living concept'
A Dubai-based organisation has created hyper-real scenarios of turbulence on an air plane to facilitate team-building exercises
Commonly known as DSC, the mixed-use development is a veritable Shangri-la for sports enthusiasts.
If you prefer living close to nature, look no further than this neighbourhood in Dubai