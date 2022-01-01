Dubai: What it’s like to live in front of a world-famous landmark

The Residences in Downtown Dubai offers a dazzling smorgasbord of modern delights that grow richer by the day

Supplied photo

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 8:57 PM

Thousands of people descended on Downtown Dubai to watch the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Burj Khalifa on Friday. But those living at The Residences just need to step out of their homes to enjoy the fireworks as their community is located in Downtown Dubai itself.

But it’s not just proximity to the world’s tallest building that makes The Residences unique. The mixed-use luxury development by Emaar offers a dazzling smorgasbord of urban delights that grows richer by the day.

The self-contained community comprises nine towers surrounded by a scenic lake and verdant greens, with the world’s tallest building looming over the skyline.

The towers offer one to three-bedroom apartments, besides luxurious penthouses and villas located around the 30- acre manmade Burj Lake, home to the famous nightly Dubai Fountain.

Anyone who lives at The Residences has a grand view of the Burj Khalifa. And if they take the path along their homes, the walk or run will lead to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, with walkways lined with illuminated palm trees, impressive hotels, swanky restaurants and quirky cafes.

Of course, you have to fork out a lot of money if you want to become one of the 5,000-odd people already calling The Residences home.

Two-bedroom apartments here range from Dh2.75 to Dh3 million depending on size and layout. Three-bedroom units cost twice as much while a penthouse could set you back by Dh8 million. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is Dh145,000. Three-bedroom units with fountain and Burj Khalifa view fetch upwards of Dh450,000 annually.

Supplied photo

Many reckon it’s a small price to pay for one of the city’s most desirable neighbourhoods. That explains why several high-net investors focused their interests on properties in Downtown Dubai during the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest Dubai Property Market Report put together by Bayut and dubizzle.

A European couple said they are paying for the convenience of living near a famous landmark, the luxury of having a park and lake nearby, and the exciting vibe of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Amber Waheed, board member for Burj Residences and host of the ‘Expats in Dubai’ podcast, said the community is like a second family. “We have a wonderful relationship with the chairman of Emaar and he really cares about the community. He is very approachable; he listens to our needs and takes necessary action where appropriate,” said the British expatriate who has been living here for the past 10 years. Waheed said her favourite moment was watching the Mariah Carey concert at the Burj Park in October 2019. “I always wanted to see her perform but never got the chance until the pop star kicked off the 365-day countdown to Expo 2020. All I had to do was walk down to the Burj Park to see her,” she recalled.

ALSO READ:

Another longtime resident said he loves the place because of its many lifestyle amenities. “We have round-the-clock concierge and guest services besides swimming pools, gyms, spa and badminton and squash courts,” he said.

“There is also a barbeque area and courtyard for parties and a multi-functional room which can be used to organise small events,” he said.

Being strategically located along the Sheikh Zayed Road, the place is well connected to all important commercial and residential areas of the city. The Dubai Mall is within walking distance, while Business Bay and DIFC are just a short ride away.

Apart from the numerous taxis that service the neighbourhood, bus stops on the F13 route are available to those relying on public transportation.

‘My home for more than 10 years and counting’

Amber Waheed

The Burj Residences is home for me. I’ve lived in the community for over 10 years. I know practically most of the owners that reside in my building. And if they don’t see me for a while, they’ll ask the concierge ‘Where is she?’ They are always dropping off seasonal gifts for me. It’s a lovely atmosphere and place to live.

And here, the Emaar staff and everyone who works for the building are “friends-like-families”. This community has become my second family. And I never feel like I’m alone. I’m always taken care of.

The Burj Residences is in Downtown which, of course, is in the heart of Dubai. The location has so much going for it: the energy, the optimism; the wonderful fact that The Dubai Mall and the dancing fountains are a walking distance away. Emaar has maintained a stable community and upkeep; glamourous, yes, with a high standard of living and with extremely low issues. There is a complete infrastructure of a modern community; a good and safe place for families; and lots of activities to get involved in.

The Burj Residences is one of Emaar’s most prestigious communities consisting of nine towers, and the community has maintained the investment value of the properties to remain one of the most in-demand property developments in Dubai. The lobbies are very spacious, with tall windows around the entire perimeter of the floors. Equally, the apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with lots of natural light streaming through and amazing views over the Boulevard and Burj Park throughout the day. It has a very homey, yet elegant feel to it. And there are so many facilities available for the residents — meeting rooms, kid play areas, party halls, movie theatre, state-of-the-art gyms, game rooms, squash and badminton courts, swimming pools, landscaped gardens – you really couldn’t ask or wish for anything else.

I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in Dubai, and I do feel homesick when I travel.