Dubai Sports City: Where sports fans feel at home

Commonly known as DSC, the mixed-use development is a veritable Shangri-la for sports enthusiasts.

Dubai Sports City. — Wam file

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 9:10 PM

There is nothing quite like sports when it comes to bringing people together. And no place in Dubai does it better than Dubai Sports City, located along Hessa Street, just off Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

Whether you want to improve your football kick, brush up your golfing skills, perfect your basketball shooting technique or simply cheer for your favourite cricket team, the place is sure to have something for you.

DSC features several sports academies, that not just foster a sense of community, but also act as a platform for community members to boost their health and vitality. For those looking to work out indoors, there is the Fit Republik gym, touted as the largest sports centre in the region.

DSC is also home to major sports venues like the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and The Els Club. And yes, the headquarters of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is located here as well.

The freehold area has a diverse mix of villa compounds and apartment complexes with a wide range of affordable options.

Elite Sports Residence, a complex made up of 10 high-rises containing a mix of apartments, is arguably one of the most coveted places to live in the area. All 10 towers here come with gymnasiums, swimming pools and a slew of amenities.

A semi-furnished two-bedroom apartment at Elite Sports Residence rents for anywhere between Dh52,000 and Dh55,000 annually. Other equally popular residential buildings include the five elegant towers of the Canal Residence West situated along a canal-side promenade dotted with retail outlets and restaurants.

An Irish architect and avid golfer, who lives in one of these buildings, said he loves the place and is a regular at the nearby Els Club. “I have made many friends while playing golf here,” he said.

A one-bedroom unit at Sports City could set you back by Dh500,000. Prices of two-bedroom apartments (1,200 sq ft) hover around Dh800,000.

Those looking for bigger homes may opt for townhouses or villas at Victory Heights, a gated golf course villa community that sprawls over 25 million square feet within DSC.

Indian expat Rehan Khan, who is among a handful of people who has lived in both villas and apartments at DSC, says his experience has been memorable.

“I lived in Victory Heights villa between 2013 and 2018, and then in an apartment. I have great memories of both places, particularly Victory Heights. When I was looking to buy a house in Dubai, I didn’t look any further than Victory Heights as it ticked all the right boxes. My children had a great time growing up there” reminisced Khan, who relocated to Canada recently.

Pakistani expat Mohammad Anwar, who lives in a villa here, said he routinely hosts friends and families visiting the emirates to watch live cricket matches at the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“For many years, Pakistan played its home series in the UAE. Many of these matches were held at this iconic venue which is a hop, skip and a jump away from my place,” he said. “Recently, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was also held here. I didn’t have to worry about getting stuck in traffic on the way back home from the stadium,” he laughed.

Unlike Motor City, DSC doesn’t have too many dining options, with the exception of The Els Club and some eateries along the canal. The other downer is that DSC is not connected by Dubai Metro. However, the community is well served by public buses, and taxis are readily available.

Tahir Nakash, an assistant manager at a retail chain who lives in a studio apartment in Elite 6, said commuting to work and back has never been an issue. “There is a bus stop next to my building with RTA buses plying every 15 minutes to places like the Internet City Metro Station and Mall of the Emirates,” said Nakash, who hails from the Indian city of Mangalore and has been living in DSC for almost four years now.

Overall, Dubai Sports City is a fantastic place to live in. Should there be a poll on which neighbourhood wears the crown as the best sports community in Dubai, DSC will undoubtedly win hands down.

‘I’m enjoying every bit of my stay here’

Sandeep Mishra

I am an IT professional at Arabian Bourse Limited (ABX) a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and custodian, based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Around 22 years back, I left my home city, Lucknow, in northern India, and moved to the Middle East. Since then, I have since lived and worked across many countries in the region. But it’s the UAE where I have spent the most part of my adult life. For many years I stayed in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, In Dubai, I’ve lived in the Al Muraqqbat area.

However, in 2019, I relocated to Dubai Sports City with my wife and two children aged 15 and 13. We looked up many apartments in the area before finally settling for a two-bedroom unit in Najma Tower.

We are enjoying every bit of our stay here. The community has a peaceful vibe and a family-friendly environment which we absolutely relish. There are several grocery stores and pharmacies within walking distance from our house. Living in DSC gives me easy access to two major highways — Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. This saves me a lot of time driving to work and back.

Of course, the biggest attraction is the international cricket stadium located bang opposite my house. The stadium has a unique system of lighting called the Rings of Fire. The IPL and the T20 World Cup were held here recently. It feels surreal that the legends of cricket I idolised all my life were almost next door.”