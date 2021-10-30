Dubai Creek Harbour: A happy blend of luxury and tranquillity

The community near the Ras Al Khor wetland reserve is drawing people from all over the world in droves

By Mazhar Farooqui Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 12:27 AM

The Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai has been attracting a large number of migratory birds for a long time.

Now, a community near the wetland reserve is drawing people from all over the world in droves.

The high-end residential and leisure destination is called Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons).

A visit to the neighbourhood is good enough to understand the reason behind its massive craze among expatriates.

A flagship development by Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, the mixed land-use waterfront epitomises the pinnacle of luxury and tranquillity that goes hand in hand with unparalleled civic amenities.

But it’s the uninterrupted views of Dubai’s iconic skyline from The Lagoons that’s simply breathtaking.

“A home where every view is a view to live for,” said Emaar Properties about the neighbourhood in its promotional campaign. The claim is not unfounded. Whether it’s looking out across the creek from the promenade, or relaxing with a cup of tea in your apartment balcony, the impressive panoramic view will make you fall in love with Dubai all over again.

“It’s a visual feast. Watching the sun go down and the lights across the city flicker into life is an incredible experience that I can never get tired of watching,” said a French resident as he stood in his balcony and soaked in the uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa and JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, among other recognisable urban landmarks on the horizon.

Deanna Simpson, a Canadian expatriate, who moved here 10 months ago, echoed the French gentleman.

“It’s very peaceful, and yet close to downtown. Besides, there is a real sense of community here,” said Simpson, who lives in a three-bedroom apartment.

Last week, Emaar Community Management organised a Halloween photography contest for children aged between three and nine years.

‘It was great fun for my little ones,” said another resident.

“With a mix of Downtown and Marina living, residents of this unique neighbourhood enjoy the best Dubai has to offer,” said Abdullah Alajaji, the founder of Driven Properties, which opened a site office at the boulevard last year to cater to the rising numbers of investors and end-users.

At present, there are 12 residential towers operating in The Lagoons, but more are getting ready for possession.

Lucie Lompiejova, a Czech national, who lives in one of the towers with her husband and three children, said she chose the neighbourhood because it’s conveniently located and has play areas and pools for children. “I particularly enjoy early winter evenings when my friends and I do yoga by the water while watching the sun going down,” she added.

Location and layout tipped our choice in the end

Lucie Lompiejova

Our UAE story started in February 2020 when we relocated to Dubai from the Czech Republic. My husband, me and our three young children lived in a hotel while we looked for our new home in the emirate. We searched various locations, villas and apartments.

Fortunately, we found our home in Dubai Creek Harbour.

The location is extremely convenient. We are only 15 minutes away from the Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Dubai Safari Park, Zabeel Park, Laguna Waterpark and La Mer beach.

The layout of the community tipped our choice in its favour. It’s a one-of-a-kind community in Dubai, which offers loads of civic amenities and a vibrant neighbourhood.

A short Marina walk, abundant play areas and a number of resting places with shade are ideal for children as these provide a safe and quiet environment to enjoy, or to teach the young minds how to ride a bike.

We knew we had hit pay dirt the moment we moved in. Soon, the Covid-19 pandemic struck and restrictions were enforced. We ended up confined indoors for two months.

The Dubai Canal’s view had a calming influence during the pandemic days. When the visibility is good, we can have a clear view of Burj Al Arab, and the mesmerising Dubai skyline, as life goes by around us.

I’m a morning person. Early winter mornings are a treat because I can watch the flamingos in Ras Al Khor sanctuary. In the evening, my friends and I do yoga by the water as the sun goes down amid seagulls hovering in the incandescent blue sky.