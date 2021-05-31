CoinMENA offers new in-demand crypto assets to the Middle East

The new additions were made to meet growing cryptocurrency demands

CoinMENA, the MENA region's onshore and regulated crypto-assets exchange, has officially begun offering new in-demand cryptocurrencies. This was done in response to significant development within the regional cryptocurrency industry and to meet market demands.

The exchange has added four new leading crypto-assets - Chainlink (LINK), Compound (COMP), Uniswap (UNI), and USD Coin (USDC) - to its existing offering of crypto assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

In light of this event, it has become the only fully-regulated exchange within the region to receive approval from a central bank to offer the largest number of crypto assets ranked in the top 15 globally. CoinMENA is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, a respected and reputable central bank in the region, and certified Sharia-compliant by the Shariyah Review Bureau.

In addition to allowing customers to seamlessly and safely deposit, trade, and withdraw crypto-assets in their local currencies, the exchange provides the only regulated "OTC Desk'' in the region, where a dedicated relationship manager will oversee every trade through to completion.

Dina Sam'an, founder and managing director of CoinMENA, stated: "We are thrilled to be able to further address our customers' and regional market needs through offering an expanded suite of globally leading liquid and safe assets. While we accomplished the first step of unlocking crypto-assets in a safe and regulated manner, it was imperative that we continued to listen to both our customers and the market to grow our offering accordingly."

CoinMENA's sign-up process takes less than a minute and can be performed on its simple, seamless, and highly intuitive platform designed for beginners and professional traders alike. The exchange's services are currently available to residents of Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, with plans to expand to other countries in the MENA region.

For more information on CoinMENA, visit https://bit.ly/3fyB54D