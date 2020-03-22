>
Salman Khan urges people to take Covid-19 curfew seriously

Filed on March 22, 2020
Amidst the ongoing worldwide coronavirus crisis, India is observing a 'Janata Curfew' today

Salman Khan on Sunday appealed to his fans to take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government's call for observing social distancing. In a video posted on Instagram, the 54-year-old actor started by lauding all those who are fighting the battle against Covid-19.
He urged people to follow the government advisories, saying people are mistaken if they think they cannot contract coronavirus. "I want to appeal to everyone that the government is asking something, so please take it seriously and don't spread rumours. It is a problem with everyone for a long time that they believe it will not happen to them. Anyone can get infected with the coronavirus, be it in a bus, a train or in a market place. So why do you want to take that risk," Salman said.
He asked people to not treat the lockdown as a public holiday and appealed to them to stay indoors. "This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others. What is the problem in doing all this. If it saves countless lives, including your own, then why are you not doing it. Please do this as it is a matter of life and death. This is my request to all of you," the superstar said.
The country is observing a 14-hour Janata Curfew today.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also shared a video message where he asked people to defeat the "biggest villain" - coronavirus.
"Every film has two kinds of characters - one hero and one villain.In real life also, you will find many such characters. Today, not just for India but for the whole world, the biggest villain is coronavirus. The biggest heroes are those battling this virus. There many people like cleaners and alert citizens who are playing supporting roles in this battle. But the most interesting thing is that we are the casting director of this movie. It is in our hands whether we want to become hero or villain. Hands clean, then you're a hero. Hands dirty, then you're a villain," Ajay said.
The actor lauded the government, the authorities and the police for their efforts towards safeguarding the lives of the people. "We just have to give support to them. So support them and take care of yourself. Do not go out of your house without any reason. Stay away from crowds. Do not let coronavirus survive. The climax is fun when the villain dies," Ajay added. PTI

 
Covid-19 effect: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 returns

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 is returning to television. The show is all set to see a re-run on Colors because the channel has had to end its swayamvar-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge owing to the coronavirus outbreak.The channel has recently unveiled a fresh promo of Bigg Boss 13 on socia media. The new promo announcing the re-run of the show was launched on Twitter and Instagram. According to the channel's announcement, the show will be aired from March 23 onward at 10pm. "Relive the most entertaining, dramatic and exciting season of #BiggBoss! Tune in and watch #BiggBoss13 from 23rd March, 10 PM only on #Colors @BeingSalmanKhan Anytime on @justvoot," said the official announcement by the channel on its official handle, @ColorsTV. The promo highlights some of the more talked-about incidents of the seasons, such as Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight, Sidharth Shukla's fight with Rashami Desai, and Asim's romance with Himanshi Khurana. Bigg Boss 13 ran from September 29, 2019 to February 15, 2020. Television star Sidharth Shukla won the season while Asim Riaz was runner-up. IANS votes | 22 March 2020

A tribute to Kenny Rogers

It was the late Seventies, the heady days of rock music. Campuses, concert halls and open-air venues reverberated with the psychedelic music of bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Doobie Brothers and the legends from that era. The youth had not yet fully recovered from the influence of Woodstock, flower power was still a thing. Besides headbanging to decibel-shattering music by rock bands, music lovers were equally enamoured by the 'meaningful' ballads of singer-songwriters like Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and the likes. It was circa 1977-78, and I clearly remember how I, as a youthful, blinded-by-rock youth, would shrug off Country & Western music by singer-songwriters like Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and the gang. But then, one evening during one of our community music sessions, someone happened to play Lucille. The husky voice, the story-telling style of delivering the song and the easy to sing-along chorus lines caught my fancy. Upon asking, I was told the song was by a Country & Western singer named Kenny Rogers (he surely wasn't on the names on our playlist at that time). The single reached No.1 on the charts and in 1977, Rogers walked away with almost all the awards in the Country & Western category awards for the song, including Academy of Country Music Awards for Single of the Year, Top Male Vocalist, Song of the Year and the Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. It wasn't just me that Rogers converted into a fan of his unique, pop-influenced Country and Western ballads; many other young music lovers were touched by his 'simple' ballads and were hooked instantly. During this period, every neighborhood had that one kid learning how to play the guitar, and Rogers' peppy and easy to play songs were perfect for budding musicians to impress with at parties. Lucille was followed by many other top-notch hits like Lady, The Gambler, Ruby Don't Take Your Love To Town, Coward of the County, and we would all share notes on lyrics and chords as we tried to strum and sound like Kenny Rogers. The news of his passing away today brought back old memories - of listening to Rogers' songs and transcribing the lyrics, figuring out chords and imitating his drawl. For us, it was Rogers who opened our eyes to a whole new world of Country music, to the music of Willie Nelson, George Strait, Hank Williams Jr and others. If it wasn't for Rogers we'd still be thinking of Country music as two-chord songs that we'd usually hear in the background of perhaps a John Wayne Western. His songs endeared themselves to music aficionados and he left behind a jukebox of songs from a career that spanned over six decades. Incidentally, Rogers announced his farewell tour a few years back in 2015. It was aptly titled The Gambler's Last Deal, the singer couldn't have asked for a better sendoff than naming a tour after his Grammy-winning hit, The Gambler. michael@khaleejtimes.com votes | 21 March 2020

