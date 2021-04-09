>
Watch: Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal pays for stranger’s engagement ring

Filed on April 9, 2021
The NBA icon paid for a stranger’s engagement ring at a mall in Atlanta.

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal has won hearts on the internet after a user posted a video of him on Wednesday paying for a stranger’s engagement ring.

Shaq, as the NBA icon is often called, was caught on camera making the generous buy at a mall in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to an interview he did after the incident on NBA with TNT, he said, "This happened yesterday. I was in Zales looking for some new earrings, and I saw a guy. He was just so shy. He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off the ring?'"

Describing the customer to be a "young kid" and "a hardworking guy", Shaquille O'Neal told his co-hosts, "I said, 'You know what, tell your girlfriend I got it. Take care of her.' And at first, he didn't want to take it. But I told him not to worry. I do it all the time."

The former Los Angeles Lakers star is known for his random acts of kindness. During a recent furniture shopping trip with his mother, he offered to pay for a woman with an autistic daughter.

"I'm into making people happy. So, whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed," he said.




 
 
 
