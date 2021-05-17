>
HOME > City Times > Newsmakers

Video: Myanmar's contestant at Miss Universe pleads 'our people are dying'

Reuters/Florida
Filed on May 17, 2021

(Reuters)

Security forces have killed hundreds of opponents since it seized power in a February coup.

Myanmar's Miss Universe contestant, Thuzar Wint Lwin, used the pageant on Sunday to urge the world to speak out against the military junta, whose security forces have killed hundreds of opponents since it seized power in a February 1 coup.

"Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," she said in a video message for the competition, where she was appearing in the finals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can," she said.

Myanmar's junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

Thuzar Wint Lwin is among dozens of Myanmar celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sports people who have voiced opposition to the coup, in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained.

At least 790 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. It says over 5,000 people have been arrested, with some 4,000 still detained - including several celebrities.

Thuzar Wint Lwin did not make it to the last round of the Miss Universe competition, but she won the award for Best National Costume, which was based on the ethnic costume of her Chin people from northwestern Myanmar, where fighting has raged in recent days between the army and anti-junta militia fighters.

As she paraded with her national costume, she held up a placard that said "Pray for Myanmar"




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from July 1

null votes | 16 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Ramadan 2021

UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for gatherings, parties

null votes | 11 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-Dubai airfare

null votes | 11 May 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

50,000 iftar meals in 5 hours: Dubai’s ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi mass Covid test...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE Eid Al Fitr prayer rules: Here’s...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Mosques, musallahs across UAE host...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Explains: Israel-Gaza conflict
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Covid in Goa: Trouble in paradise?
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Israel-Palestine conflict: The last 24 hours

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 