Video: Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe; Miss India Adline Castelino finishes fourth

Mexico's Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe on Monday.

Miss Mexico bested 73 other contestants in the 69th edition of the pageant held Monday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Brazil's Julia Gama is the first runner-up, Peru's Janick Maceta is the second runner-up while India's Adline Castelino and Dominican Republic's Kimberly Perez are third runner-up and fourth runner-up, respectively,