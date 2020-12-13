>
Telugu actor Venkatesh turns 60, wishes pour in

CT Report
Filed on December 13, 2020
Photo/Facebook

Celebrities and fans are wishing the actor on social media.

Telugu actor Daggubati Venkatesh, who has been in showbiz for over three decades, is celebrating his 60th birthday today.

Venkatesh debuted as lead protagonist in 1986’s Kaliyuga Pandavulu and was last seen in 2019’s action comedy Venky Mama. Fans are looking forward to his upcoming action thriller Narappa.

Birthday wishes from industry colleagues and fans are pouring in on social media.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Dearest @VenkyMama, Happy Birthday! Am always delighted at how you are as fun loving as you are profound & spiritual! Your #Narappa looks intense and makes a strong impact! May you have a great year ahead & savor another memorable success!”

Actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing the super cool @VenkyMama a very happy birthday! Good health and happiness to you always!”




 
 
 
