Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

AP/London
Filed on August 24, 2021
AP

He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. He was 80.

Bernard Doherty said on Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Doherty said: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”




 
 
 
