Prabhudheva tied the knot during Covid lockdown: reports

IANS
Filed on November 21, 2020

An Indian media outlet reported that he had tied the knot with a Mumbai-based physiotherapist.

Prabhudheva has secretly married during the lockdown! The choreographer-filmmaker-actor tied the knot with Mumbai-based physiotherapist Dr Himani in May this year.

Himani is a resident of Mumbai's Sakinaka area and the wedding took place in Chennai in May. The two met when Prabhudheva was undergoing treatment from Dr Himani for his back and legs, as per a report in timesofindia.com. The couple flew to Chennai in March this year and stayed in a live-in relationship for the two months of lockdown before deciding to get married.

The wedding took place at Prabhudheva's residence in the city and was attended only by a few people close to the couple.

Confirming the news of the wedding, Prabhudheva's elder brother Raju Sundaram told ETimes: "Well, you have the details. We are very happy about Prabhudheva's marriage."

This is Prabhudheva's second marriage. His earlier marriage to Ramlatha ended in a divorce amid rumours linking him to actress Nayantharaa.

Prabhudheva's directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is scheduled to hit theatres around Eid 2021.




 
 
 
