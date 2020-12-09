>
Popular Indian actress VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room

CT Report/Chennai
Filed on December 9, 2020

Police are investigating the case.

Popular Tamil TV star VJ Chitra was found dead on Wednesday in a room at a hotel in the Nazrathpet area of Chennai.

A police official from Nazrathpet station told an Indian news outlet, “Around 2:30-2:45 am today, the hotel manager called the police helpline number (100) informing about the incident. Based on that information, we immediately reached the hotel. The body was recovered and sent to Kilpauk government hospital for post-mortem. We are ascertaining the cause of death.”

Chitra, 29, was a popular face on television as a host and actress. Her role as Mullai Kathiravan aka Mulla in the serial Pandian Stores earned her much praise from fans.




 
 
 
