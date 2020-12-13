Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announced on Instagram Sunday that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but will be okay soon, InshAllah. Please wear a mask and follow all other sops - for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan.”

She added, “P.S Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome. X.”

Mahira was last seen on screen in a special appearance for TV series Churails. Among her upcoming films is The Legend of Maula Jatt.