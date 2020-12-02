>
HOME > City Times > Newsmakers

Netflix to make Korean version of popular series Money Heist

PTI/Los Angeles
Filed on December 2, 2020

Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series will be directed by Kim Hong-sun

Netflix is developing a South Korean adaptation of its Spanish-language fantasy crime series Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). The streamer, which is churning out a lot of original content in collaboration with Korean creators, will back the new project hailing from the country’s BH Entertainment and Contents Zium.

According to Variety, the Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest and Voice.

Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, will pen the 12-episode show.

Alex Pina, creator and executive producer of Money Heist, said he is looking forward to seeing the show from the Korean point of view.

“Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people.

“That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about,” Pina said.

The streamer said the international popularity of the Spanish series is proof that significant works “based in different cultures and languages can be widely distributed by Netflix and loved by audiences worldwide”.

The fifth and final season of Money Heist, which premiered in 2017, is now in production. The fourth season premiered in April 2020.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 