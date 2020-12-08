Maniesh Paul confirms testing positive for Covid-19

Indian television host and actor and host Maniesh Paul has taken to his social media handle to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation comes days after Paul’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for Covid-19 along with the film’s director, Raj Mehta.

The star shared a selfie and penned a note for his followers.

He wrote, ''SO I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes... #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell''. He urged his fans to be extra careful.

Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn’t feeling well.

“He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive,” the insider told PTI.

The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added.

Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Jug Jug Jeeyo is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.