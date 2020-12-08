>
HOME > City Times > Newsmakers

Maniesh Paul confirms testing positive for Covid-19

Filed on December 8, 2020

He's the latest

Indian television host and actor and host Maniesh Paul has taken to his social media handle to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation comes days after Paul’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for Covid-19 along with the film’s director, Raj Mehta.

The star shared a selfie and penned a note for his followers.

He wrote, ''SO I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes... #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell''. He urged his fans to be extra careful.

Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn’t feeling well.

“He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive,” the insider told PTI.

The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added.

Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Jug Jug Jeeyo is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 