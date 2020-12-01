>
HOME > City Times > Newsmakers

'Life Goes On' first foreign-language song to debut at #1 on Billboard chart

Filed on December 1, 2020
Photo/Twitter

The song topped Billboard's US Hot 100 in its debut week.

Trailblazing South Korean boyband BTS have became the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the US Billboard chart at number one, in the latest musical record to be re-written by the K-pop sensation.

Life Goes On, sung predominantly in Korean, topped the US Hot 100 in its debut week, Billboard said Monday, the first foreign-language song to do so in the chart's 62-year history.

BTS -- or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts -- have become one of the biggest acts in the world since they launched seven years ago, and made a billionaire of their managing agency's founder.

Their latest single is also the first mainly-Korean song ever to top the chart. The band's success marks the growing appeal of the South's popular culture in the US, after the subtitled Korean movie Parasite won four Oscar awards in February, including Best Picture.

BTS' earlier track Dynamite debuted atop the chart in September but it was sung entirely in English, making it radio-friendly in Anglophone countries.

Dynamite is still in the chart at number 3 and they have another five tracks in the Top 100.

Life Goes On is the band's third number one in three months, after Dynamite and a BTS remix of Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

The band had achieved the feat "more quickly than any act since The Beatles", Billboard said, after I Want to Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Can't Buy Me Love all topped the chart in just over two months in 1964.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 