Kylie Jenner tops Forbes 2020 list for highest-paid celebrities

American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes.

As per E! News, the top-earning stars in the world earned a combined of $6.1 billion in 2020 with Kylie Jenner and Kanye West at the top of the list. Kylie’s earnings were calculated at $590 million after she sold a majority of her beauty brand’s stake to Coty Inc.

Ranked at No. 2, on the list by making $170 million was American rapper and record producer Kanye West, who is also coincidentally Kylie’s brother-in-law. The aspiring politician has his Adidas partnership to thank for this hefty payday.

According to E! News, in addition to Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson, A-lister athletes like Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar helped round out the top 10.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year’s combined total of $6.1 billion was $200 million lesser than that of 2019.