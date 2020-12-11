>
Karnataka High Court grants bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in drugs case

ANI/Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Filed on December 11, 2020
Picture retrieved from sanjjanaagalrani/Instagram

The High Court also directed her to refrain from tampering with evidence.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

Galrani was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs300,000 along with two sureties of the like amount. The court has also put conditions on her bail, including that she has to mark her attendance twice every month and has to co-operate with the probe.

The actress, who was arrested in the matter on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police, had moved a fresh bail plea seeking grant of bail on medical grounds.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had in November rejected the bail applications of Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi and Prashanth Ranka. Notably, their bail pleas were also rejected by a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in Bengaluru before.

Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh and a few other actors have also been questioned by the CCB in the matter. Notably, Lankesh had revealed information about the alleged drug use in the Kannada film industry.




 
 
 
