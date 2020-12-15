>
Indian actor Chitra's husband arrested for alleged abetment to suicide

ANI/Chennai
December 15, 2020

The popular TV star was found dead in her hotel room on December 9.

The husband of Video Jockey and popular Tamil TV star Chitra, who was found dead in her hotel room in Nazrathpet in Chennai last week, was on Tuesday arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police.

According to the police, Chitra’s husband Hemanth was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife.

Chitra, 29, has worked in several Tamil advertisements and has been an anchor in various shows. She rose to fame with her role in the popular Tamil TV show Pandian Stores.




 
 
 
