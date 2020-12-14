Fitness freak Milind Soman inspires with new push-ups video

Model-actor Milind Soman’s Instagram account is one you cannot afford to overlook if you are hunting for inspiration to kick-start that long overdue fitness routine. Soman, who is constantly in the news now for his fitness initiatives, often posts exercise routines and offers fitness tips on his social media accounts.

One of his recent videos featuring him doing push-ups in a grassy area is sure to motivate you to pick up that dusty exercise mat and put those hibernating limbs to work. Labelling the video ‘Try something new every day’, Soman uses a green block/brick-type device to aid his push-ups.

Soman recently received the 'Fitspiration' award at the GQ Men of the Year awards.