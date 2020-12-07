>
Coronavirus: Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar passes away due to Covid-19

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on December 7, 2020 | Last updated on December 7, 2020 at 09.46 am

She had tested positive in November and had been admitted in hospital.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar died on Monday after developing complications from coronavirus. She was admitted to a hospital in November after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a report in an Indian media outlet a casting director said she was on a ventilator for the past few days.

Divya also starred in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish.

Actresses Shilpa Shirodkar and Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media to mourn her demise.




 
 
 
