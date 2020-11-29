>
HOME > City Times > Newsmakers

Confusion over India's entry in Live Action Short Film category at Oscars

IANS
Filed on November 29, 2020

All the five finalists are eligible for an Oscar nomination

The Sayani Gupta-starrer, Shameless, by writer-director Keith Gomes is one of the films from India eligible for qualification in the Live Action Short Film Category at the 93rd Oscars.

Each year, the Film Federation of India selects the Indian official entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

In the case of short films, five Indian shorts are eligible for Oscar qualification.

With over 2000 entries, ShortsTV had hosted the third edition of the Best of India Short Film Festival earlier this month.

The jury had declared short Natkhat, featuring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, as the winning film of the third edition. This made the film eligible for an Oscar nomination.

Following the announcement, Vidya had said: "This is great news. Not something I had thought of, but I am very happy."

However, the other finalists of this edition are also eligible for Oscar consideration.

These other short films are: Gomes' Shameless, Sound-Proof by director Aditya Kelgaonkar, Safar helmed by Pratyusha Gupta and director Dheeraj Jindal's Trapped.

"Best of India Short Film Festival has established itself as a leading industry festival spotlighting inimitable, original work and give Indian talent a chance to bring home an Oscar. It has paved the way for Indian filmmakers to take their art to Oscars and provided them a platform to showcase their films to a global audience through ShortsTV, the world's only dedicated platform for short entertainment," said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive of ShortsTV.

The Oscars shortlist will be unveiled on February 9, 2021, and nominations will be announced on March 15.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Legendary British comedian John Cleese in...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 