>
HOME > City Times > Newsmakers

Blair Underwood, Desiree DaCosta split after 27 years of marriage

PTI/Los Angeles
Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on June 1, 2021 at 12.26 am
Picture retrieved from Instagram

The duo, who share sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22, said their children will always be their priority and they will continue to co-parent.

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years, Desiree DaCosta, have decided to end their marriage. The 56-year-old actor and DaCosta shared a joint statement on Instagram on Sunday to announce their split.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement read.

The duo, who share sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22, said their children will always be their priority and they will continue to co-parent.

“It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting.

“We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately,” the statement added.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa

null votes | 26 May 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: UAE’s new high-tech e-...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: 200 Chinese tourists get free...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE okays new Covid drug;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: Meet the wrestlers of UAE
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dubai Expo 2020: Local, regional artists'...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: India travel suspension...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 26

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 