Australian actor Craig McLachlan cleared of stage indecency

Australian actor Craig McLachlan was cleared in court Tuesday of allegations he indecently assaulted his stage co-stars in 2014.

The 55-year-old had been charged with seven counts of indecent assault and six of common law assault against four women during a run of the musical Rocky Horror Show in Melbourne.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington on Tuesday dismissed all 13 charges against McLachlan, a former star of long-running Australian TV series Neighbours and Home and Away.

Wallington wanted it known the four complainants “were brave and honest witnesses,” but their testimonies did not prove McLachlan’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. She rejected McLachlan’s suggestions the women colluded against him.

McLachlan has always denied all the allegations against him. He did not appear in person for Tuesday’s decision and remained in Sydney.

Following the decision, he told reporters he had maintained “a dignified and respectful silence for the past almost three years” and put his trust in the law.

“We aren’t going to speak in any detail today. We will certainly do so in the immediate new year. As you can imagine, we have a lot to say,” McLachlan said.