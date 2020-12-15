>
HOME > City Times > Newsmakers

Australian actor Craig McLachlan cleared of stage indecency

AP/Melbourne
Filed on December 15, 2020

The 55-year-old had been charged based on accusations from four women during a run of the musical ‘Rocky Horror Show’ in Melbourne.

Australian actor Craig McLachlan was cleared in court Tuesday of allegations he indecently assaulted his stage co-stars in 2014.

The 55-year-old had been charged with seven counts of indecent assault and six of common law assault against four women during a run of the musical Rocky Horror Show in Melbourne.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington on Tuesday dismissed all 13 charges against McLachlan, a former star of long-running Australian TV series Neighbours and Home and Away.

Wallington wanted it known the four complainants “were brave and honest witnesses,” but their testimonies did not prove McLachlan’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. She rejected McLachlan’s suggestions the women colluded against him.

McLachlan has always denied all the allegations against him. He did not appear in person for Tuesday’s decision and remained in Sydney.

Following the decision, he told reporters he had maintained “a dignified and respectful silence for the past almost three years” and put his trust in the law.

“We aren’t going to speak in any detail today. We will certainly do so in the immediate new year. As you can imagine, we have a lot to say,” McLachlan said.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Winter break in UAE: How to keep kids engaged

null votes | 13 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Bugatti launches latest Chiron Pur Sport in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Chat: UAE leads in gender equality;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE winter tourism; Covid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

New film shows how Khor Fakkan resisted...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Biden's victory confirmed,...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Dubai’s annual Santa run
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 