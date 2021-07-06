Ali Zafar steals the show in Lahore at Hum Style Awards

In a bid to get things back to normal in the Pakistani showbiz industry, private television channel Hum took a brave and bold decision to hold the 5th Hum Style Awards in Lahore.

As compared to earlier events, this event was relatively held on a small scale. Yet the glam and oomph factor was omnipresent. Featuring celebrities from the film, drama, music, and fashion fraternity, the night celebrated and acknowledged many stylish and trendsetting stars of entertainment, sports, and fashion industries in numerous categories, while also introducing a new category: Fashion Stylist of the Year.

This is in fact the first big event in the country after lockdowns were imposed globally due to Covid-19. The previous HSA was held in January 2020.

The Awards were hosted by Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar along with Urwa Hocane.

Ali Zafar, who recently received the Presidential Honor, Pride of Performance President of Pakistan was the main draw of the event. At times it was obvious that he was not strictly following the script and preferred doing it spontaneously thanks to his natural wit and talent.

The best part of the show were performances by Ali Zafar and Alizeh Shah on songs like Mela Loot Liya which he composed last year just before the 5th season of Pakistan Super League and Item Number the famous song of Zafar’s first Pakistani film Teefa in Trouble.

Dam Mastam Poster Launch

The most interesting part of the show was the poster launch of the upcoming Pakistani film Dam Mastam, through an engaging script performed by lead actors Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf along with director Muhammad Ehteshamuddin and producer Adnan Siddiqui.

The three-hour event continued with full glitz and glam though there were a few technical glitches in between.

Some other dance performances were by film star Resham, fashion designer Hasan Sheheryar Yasin and songstress Aima Baig. Resham was flawless but HSY struggled to keep up. Aima presented three songs and also tried to dance to her famous number from the film Na Maloom Afraad 2, Kaif-o-Suroor - all of which were beautifully sung but she failed to do them justice when it came to the choreography.

The Winners List

It is understood that Hum Style Awards are given based on the style and overall persona of the personalities, rather than their work in their respective fields.

This year a total of 19 statues were awarded in the fields of fashion and entertainment.

Best Model – Male 2020 – Hasnain Lehri

Best Model – Female 2020 – Giti Ara

Fashion Photographer of the Year 2020 – MHM

Hair & Makeup Artist of the Year 2020 – Arshad Khan

Rising Star 2020 – Khushal Khan and Syed Hussain

Designer of the Year – Demi-couture 2020 – Hussain Rehar

Designer of the Year - Bridal 2020 – Shehla Chator

Designer of the Year - Lawn 2020 – ELAN

Designer of the Year – Menswear 2020 – Emraan Rajput

Designer of the Year – Pret Wear 2020 – Amna Choudry

Retail Label of the Year – Apparel 2020 – Outfitters

Fashion Stylist of the Year 2020 – Yassir Aziz Dar

Rising star photography of the year 2020 – Azen Malick

Most Stylish Actress – Television 2020 – Nausheen Shah

Most Stylish Actor – Television 2020 – Emmad Irfani

Most Stylish Actress – Film 2020 – Maya Ali

Most Stylish Actor – Film 2020 – Bilal Ashraf

Most Stylish Performer 2020 – Shamoon Ismail

Most Stylish Sports Personality 2020 – Karishma Ali