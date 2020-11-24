>
'A Suitable Boy' row: Police register FIR against Netflix officials

IANS
Filed on November 24, 2020

Some scenes in the series allegedly 'hurt religious sentiments'.

An FIR has been registered in Madhya Pradesh against two Netflix officials for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the web series A Suitable Boy, said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials -- Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana," Mishra said in a video.

Shergill is the Vice President of Netflix India while Khurana is the Director of Public Policy at the streaming platform.

On Sunday, Mishra had hinted at possible legal action against the makers of the web series. He had said the state police have been asked to probe the web series by Mira Nair to check if kissing scenes in the show have been shot in a temple.

"A Suitable Boy was released on an OTT media platform. Kissing scenes were filmed inside a temple with bhajans being sung in the background. I consider it objectionable. I think this hurt feelings," Mishra said in a video tweet.

"I have directed police to examine the series and determine what action can be taken against the producer and director of this series," he added about the Netflix series.




 
 
 
