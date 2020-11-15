>
Soumitra Chattopadhyay's cinema contribution written in gold letters: Prosenjit Chatterjee

IANS
Filed on November 15, 2020
AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is crestfallen upon hearing the news of Bangla cinema and theatre legend Soumitra Chattopadhyay's demise. Prosenjit said he considers the late icon a father figure and he counts his death as a personal loss.

"He was a father figure to me and his contribution to Bangla, rather Indian cinema, and theatre will be written in letters of gold. I need some time to get over it," an emotional Prosenjit said.

Prosenjit worked with Soumitra Chattopadhyay in numerous Bangla films down the decades, memorably in Mayurakshi (2017), Praktan (2016), Guru Shishya (2001), Baba Keno Chakar (1998), Latthi (1996), and Aatanka (1986).

Atanu Ghosh's Mayurakshi won the trophy for Best Feature Film in Bengali at the 2018 National Awards.




 
 
 
