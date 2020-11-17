When Harry Styles posed in a dress and the Internet went wild

Former One Direction star Harry Styles, whose most recent solo album was the critically acclaimed Fine Line released in December 2019, is in the news today for something other than his music. The 26-year-old singer has created quite a stir with his latest coverage in Vogue.

On Friday, the iconic fashion magazine made history by featuring Styles as its first ever solo male cover star. Dressed in a Gucci-designed blue gown and a black tuxedo, Styles’ cover shot created a furore amongst fans, celebrities and as is always the case in this social media driven world, almost everyone had an opinion to offer up.

One of the most famous to voice her opinion was conservative writer Candace Owens, who tweeted, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Her tweet was met with some support but sharp criticism and backlash from many quarters, with some responding in sarcasm including Supernatural actor Misha Collins, who tweeted, “Preach it, Candace! #BringBackManlyMen,” posting a picture of himself in a pink dress.

Styles’ fans jumped to his defense online, with actress Olivia Wilde, who is directing the singer in the new thriller Don’t Worry Darling, snapping back at Owens, calling her “pathetic”.

Styles says in his Vogue interview, “I think with music it’s so important to evolve—and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That’s why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras—that fearlessness is super inspiring.”

Comments, both negative and positive, continue to flood Twitter. Meanwhile, #HarryStyles continues to trend. A music/fashion icon in the making, perhaps?