Universal Music buying Bob Dylan's entire song catalogue

Bob Dylan’s entire catalogue of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The deal covers 600 song copyrights including Blowin’ In The Wind, The Times They Are a-Changin’, and Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Tangled Up In Blue.

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.