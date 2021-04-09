>
HOME > City Times > Music

Rapper DMX, known for signature growls and hip hop hits, has died

AFP/New York
Filed on April 9, 2021
AFP

Rapper died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street, has died. He was 50 years old.

The rapper's longtime lawyer confirmed DMX's death to AFP, after a statement from his family widely shared on social media said the artist born Earl Simmons died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the statement read.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes

Nation (videos)

Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

9 votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 