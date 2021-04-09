Rapper DMX, known for signature growls and hip hop hits, has died

DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street, has died. He was 50 years old.

The rapper's longtime lawyer confirmed DMX's death to AFP, after a statement from his family widely shared on social media said the artist born Earl Simmons died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the statement read.