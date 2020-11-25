Justin Bieber flattered by Grammy noms, wanted R&B tag for 'Changes'

Justin Bieber earned four nominations, but the singer criticized the Grammys decision-making as well. He said music from his fifth studio album Changes was wrongly viewed as a pop album, rather than an R&B project.

Bieber gave thanks saying he was “flattered” for being acknowledged but thought being left out of the R&B category was a mistake.

“I set out to make an R&B album,” he wrote on Instagram. “Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.”

Bieber was nominated in the categories for best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance, best pop vocal album and best country duo/group performance.

The singer said he loves pop music, but he wants to be respected for his work.

“I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound,” he said. “For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

Bieber was trolled on Twitter by many who felt he didn't deserve the nominations.