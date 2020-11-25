>
HOME > City Times > Music

Justin Bieber flattered by Grammy noms, wanted R&B tag for 'Changes'

AP
Filed on November 25, 2020
(Photo/AFP)

The singer was trolled on Twitter by many who felt his album didn't deserve its nominations.

Justin Bieber earned four nominations, but the singer criticized the Grammys decision-making as well. He said music from his fifth studio album Changes was wrongly viewed as a pop album, rather than an R&B project.

Bieber gave thanks saying he was “flattered” for being acknowledged but thought being left out of the R&B category was a mistake.

“I set out to make an R&B album,” he wrote on Instagram. “Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.”

Bieber was nominated in the categories for best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance, best pop vocal album and best country duo/group performance.

The singer said he loves pop music, but he wants to be respected for his work.

“I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound,” he said. “For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

Bieber was trolled on Twitter by many who felt he didn't deserve the nominations.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dubai teacher bids farewell after 34 years...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 