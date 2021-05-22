India: Pop trio Rawmats' music recaptures the 1990s vibe

Chandigarh band Rawmats derives its name from the concept of what it explains as “raw materials ready to be processed and packaged for perfection.”

Originally from Uttarakhand, the trio shifted to Chandigarh about a year back to pursue their musical career. “The pandemic has made a big difference and sometimes we are restless staying at home,” vocalist Krishna Singh told a newspaper. “A lot of arguments happen but we give each other time and space, so that we are together in this journey of music.”

Krishna was never interested in solo performances and dreamt of having a musical band. “It’s magical to see a group of musicians performing together,” he remarked. His journey started in 2015 with drummer Robin Raturi in 2015, while guitarist Amit Rawat joined two years later.

The band loves to create ‘retro vibe,’ says Krishna. Their aim is to recreate numbers that were hits but are forgotten now. “We play 1990s hits with a new sound set,” he explains. And they specifically like music by Lucky Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Falguni Pathak and Euphoria.

Another feature is their ‘reply versions’ to songs by female singers. In response to Falguni’s Choodi Jo Khanke, they presented the boy’s perspective. “We used to do covers thinking that will make us popular,” remarks Krishna. “But the 37 million views for ‘Choodi...’ was an encouragement to explore.” They have so far done over 25 refix and reply songs.

In April, the group released the new ‘uber urban’ song, ‘Kyu Kehti Ho,’ which was “to redefine the meaning of love.” It has already got nearly 185,000 views on YouTube. And the band describes it as ‘a creative expression emanating from thought process and experiences.’