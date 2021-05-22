>
HOME > City Times > Music

India: Pop trio Rawmats' music recaptures the 1990s vibe

Web Report/Chandigarh
Filed on May 22, 2021

Their aim is to recreate numbers that were hits but are forgotten now.

Chandigarh band Rawmats derives its name from the concept of what it explains as “raw materials ready to be processed and packaged for perfection.”

Originally from Uttarakhand, the trio shifted to Chandigarh about a year back to pursue their musical career. “The pandemic has made a big difference and sometimes we are restless staying at home,” vocalist Krishna Singh told a newspaper. “A lot of arguments happen but we give each other time and space, so that we are together in this journey of music.”

Krishna was never interested in solo performances and dreamt of having a musical band. “It’s magical to see a group of musicians performing together,” he remarked. His journey started in 2015 with drummer Robin Raturi in 2015, while guitarist Amit Rawat joined two years later.

The band loves to create ‘retro vibe,’ says Krishna. Their aim is to recreate numbers that were hits but are forgotten now. “We play 1990s hits with a new sound set,” he explains. And they specifically like music by Lucky Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Falguni Pathak and Euphoria.

Another feature is their ‘reply versions’ to songs by female singers. In response to Falguni’s Choodi Jo Khanke, they presented the boy’s perspective. “We used to do covers thinking that will make us popular,” remarks Krishna. “But the 37 million views for ‘Choodi...’ was an encouragement to explore.” They have so far done over 25 refix and reply songs.

In April, the group released the new ‘uber urban’ song, ‘Kyu Kehti Ho,’ which was “to redefine the meaning of love.” It has already got nearly 185,000 views on YouTube. And the band describes it as ‘a creative expression emanating from thought process and experiences.’




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued

null votes | 19 May 2021

khaleejtimes

News

KT Impact: 49 duped workers in UAE get new jobs

null votes | 17 May 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai: Meet worker who just won best employee award

null votes | 17 May 2021

khaleejtimes

News

At least 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for refusing drug test

null votes | 17 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from July 1

null votes | 16 May 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi mass Covid test...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Cyclone Tauktae: Emirates cancels Dubai-...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Explains: Third booster Sinopharm shot
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Israel-Gaza conflict: Day 10

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 